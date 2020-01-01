New Year’s liquor sales end at different times across Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) In Texas, liquor cannot be sold on New Year’s Day, making New Year’s Eve a busy day for those wanting to purchase alcohol. However, Liquor stores in El Paso can only sell until 9 p.m. year-round.

In New Mexico, liquor stores are open until midnight and can sell alcohol on New Year’s Day, but hours may vary.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says as long as you purchase alcohol within the legal hours and are being responsible, it’s fine to buy from stores in nearby states with later sell times.

“Definitely take advantage of any of those areas where alcohol sales are permitted to last a little bit longer,” said Chris Porter a Spokesperson for the TABC.

Although access to alcohol late at night may be an option, planning ahead and making sure you have everything you need before the celebration begins can also help keep party goers safe.

“I’m the one hosting tonight, so I told everyone to please make sure to bring enough of what you’re drinking because I don’t want to be responsible for someone driving to the store to get more and they’re already under the influence,” said El Pasoan Victoria Obregon.

One west El Paso liquor store called ‘Speakeasy Liquor’ does offer free alcohol delivery, which they say keeps people from drinking and driving. ‘Speakeasy Liquor’ only delivers until 9 p.m..

“It’s never safe to drive after you’ve had any alcohol in your system. That’s one thing that we do offer as a convince,” said Daniel Paget, a sales clerk at ‘Speakeasy Liquor.’ “Give us a call if we’ve got it here it’s pretty much a free delivery we just ask like a $20 minimum for an order and we get it out to you as quickly as we can.”

Restaurants and bars with extended TABC permits can sell alcohol later than 9 p.m., which is why the TABC urges everyone to have a designated driver and look out for your friends to ensure everyone rings in the new year safely.



