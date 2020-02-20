New William Beaumont Army Medical Center nearly completed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The new William Beaumont Army Medical Center is nearing completion. The new hospital will include, state of the art technology, equipment, and a trauma center.

The 1.1 million square foot hospital is located at spur 601 and loop 375 and is hard to miss.

“I mean look around you there’s not a whole lot out here and there’s a lot of things that happen in the northeast on the loop on 375. Any car accident anything bad that happens comes here and we’ll be a trauma center receiving anybody,” said Colonel Michael S. Oshiki Commander of William Beaumont Army Medical Center.

The total cost for the hospital is $1.37 billion, a much higher amount than the original projection of $966 million.

The reason, new technology, discovered since 2009 when the project began, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.

“When you’ve got a brand new platform that you know allows the integration of this technology into a space that you’re not trying to combine that was designed in 1972, you’re going to greatly expand,” said Brigadier General Paul E. Owen the Commander and Divison Engineer of the Southwestern Division.

Construction on the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center in North East El Paso is just about complete.



Take a look at this!

The left is the new hospital & the right is the original William Beaumont in about 1971 when it was also nearing completion. pic.twitter.com/ylCITXQW3b — Shelby Kapp KTSM (@KappKtsm) February 20, 2020

The Medical Center has 10 operating rooms equipped with laser and robotic surgery.

Operating rooms that allow for a doctor at Fort Bliss to operate on a soldier out on the battlefield using a robot.

Hybrid OR, incorporated laser and robotic surgery.

Also, within the centers six buildings, 135 patient beds and 8 labor and delivery rooms.

“In the mother-baby rooms are overhead lifts so that one that’s beneficial to the patient for getting the patient up and out of the bed moving around, but also that’s beneficial to the provider to cut down on some of the injuries there,” said Colonel Kenneth N. Reed Commander Fort Worth District.

The hospital is expected to be up and running by September 2020. However, that depends on how much time it takes to move all the patients from the original location to the new one. As well as train and move all the staff to the new location as well.