EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new Veterans Affairs health care center in El Paso took another step forward this week toward becoming a reality.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), awarded a $617,499,000 contract to Clark Construction Group, LLC to construct a 492,995 gross-square-foot health care center (HCC) in El Paso.

“The state-of-the-art, energy-efficient health care facility will provide enhanced outpatient services to veterans such as primary care, mental health, specialty care, ambulatory surgery, and ancillary services,” according to a news release sent out by the VA.

“The successful construction award of the El Paso Health Care Center is the result of VA’s efforts to improve planning and implementation of a design-build project,” said Michael D. Brennan, PhD., executive director, VA’s Office of Construction and Facilities Management. “Most importantly, upon completion, the center will service and improve access to world-class health care for more than 54,000 Veterans in the El Paso area.”

The El Paso HCC will be located on an approximately 36-acre site on Fort Bliss near the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center. The project includes site work primary utilities, new central energy plant, access roads, surface parking, stormwater management, site lighting landscaping, and associated improvements as required to support the HCC, according to the news release.