EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Residents living in the neighborhoods near Eastwood High School have voiced their concerns after Union Draft House planned to open a new location across from the school.

Union Draft House has multiple locations across the Borderland. Locally owned, the restaurant boasts over 100 beers on tap as well as food and entertainment for the whole family. The main reason families are concerned is due to the restaurant also serving as a bar.

Discussion began after Board Trustee Mike Rosales sent a letter to residents in the area. In the letter, it explained that Union Draft House was going to be built in the development area across from Eastwood.

Rosales said that parents are not fully aware of the potential danger that Union Draft House could bring, especially during sporting events that usually take place later in the day.

“Are we allowing ourselves the opportunity of knowing and willingly accepting an establishment that can potentially and I say potentially be detrimental to the well-being of our students.” said Rosales.

Worries have risen which has led to Rosales, along with City Council member Cassandra Hernandez and Henry Rivera to host a community meeting on March 23. They will be discussing the apprehensions parents and other residents have for the restaurant opening up.

“I’m looking at it a way of giving solutions instead of just letting the problem and fester into something else, so I’d rather have all parties come together discuss it and talk about it.” said Rep. Henry Rivera District 7.

One thing parents want to bring up is how busy the intersection of Montwood and McRae currently are. One parent, Henry Hernandez looked at his past experience where his children were in an accident due to a drunk driver.

While his kids were able to come out of it alive, he worries about a restaurant serving alcohol across the street where minors frequent that area.

“There’s going to be more congestion because Eastwood high school is very busy so aside from the extracurricular activities whether its basketball football volleyball with an establishment there, you’re totally changing the dynamics of the neighborhood and the safety concern of the students and the residents.” said Hernandez.

However, there are some residents who want to see the area develop. Lori Rivero whose home is across the street from the Eastwood campus says she does not have easy access to local restaurants.

She is excited for a place where her family can get together and continue to support local businesses.

“There’s not very much around us when I used to have to go to school here you had to jump in the car you had 45 minutes to get to lunch and you had to rush and so having a shopping center nearby with restaurants bar and grills coffee shops close to home and it just makes it very convenient.” said Rivero.

The community will discuss resident’s concerns on March 23 at Eastwood High School at 6 p.m.

