New trivia show to film in Albuquerque

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new game show will soon begin filming in the land of enchantment.



The New Mexico Film Office announced the new show comes from production company Nobody’s Hero, and will be filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The new trivia show will offer contestants a chance to win a load of money, even when they don’t know the correct answer. Players will work their way up a money ladder by answering questions correctly or by confidently giving incorrect answers – while persuading others that they’re accurate.



“New Mexico is not just a place for feature films and narrative television series, we welcome game shows too, and are happy this new production has landed here in our state.” said Amber Dodson, Director, New Mexico Film Office.

For some background on the new show, it’s created and executive produced by Christopher Potts (Nailed It!, Sugar Rush) and Jonty Nash (Nailed It!, Wahl Street) for Nobody’s Hero, in association with Sandia Pictures. It will be directed by Alan Carter (The Voice, Deal or No Deal), with David Friedman (College Bowl, Titan Games) who is also serving as executive producer and showrunner.

“We’re thrilled to be producing this series in New Mexico,” said Potts. “The state’s competitive tax incentive, coupled with its incredible sound stage and facilities at Albuquerque Studios, make it an ideal home for the project.”

The production said it will employ approximately 60 New Mexico crew members. The nationwide search for contestants to participate in the game show has already been completed. For more information on the production, contact jason@babygrandepr.com.

The New Mexico Film Office has released Back2One, a catchall set of principles, general recommendations, and resources for film and television productions operating during COVID-19.

