A new preview has been released for the much anticipated and final movie in the Indiana Jones saga. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees Harrison Ford returning as the titular archaeologist as he attempts to find one final artifact before retirement.

The movie also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, and Mads Mikkelsen. John Williams will return to the franchise to compose the iconic score.

The new trailer was released at Friday’s Star Wars Celebration 2023 event in London, along with information on new Star Wars projects, including a new teaser for the Disney+ series Ahsoka, the announcement of two new Star Wars films, one being focused of Daisey Ridley’s Rey character last seen in 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set for theaters on June 30.