New technology may prevent McDonald’s ice cream machines from breaking

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – When you want a McFlurry, one of the worst things to hear is that the McDonald’s ice cream machine is broken.

The machines are notorious for being down, but People reports McDonald’s may have found a solution.

The company has teamed up with a company called Kytch, which developed technology that can help employees manage the machines by correcting mechanical issues caused by human error and making sure the automated cleaning cycle happens on time.

Kytch first introduced the devices in May.

McDonald’s has not confirmed whether any of their locations are using the device.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

New technology may prevent McDonald’s ice cream machines from breaking

Thumbnail for the video titled "New technology may prevent McDonald’s ice cream machines from breaking"

Sheriff candidates discuss controversial federal contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff candidates discuss controversial federal contract"

Alleged Walmart shooter expected in federal court Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alleged Walmart shooter expected in federal court Wednesday"

Motorcyclist killed in crash will live on through organ donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcyclist killed in crash will live on through organ donation"

Migrants in Matamoros Mexico camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Migrants in Matamoros Mexico camp"

Update on Lincoln Center amid heavy construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Update on Lincoln Center amid heavy construction"
More Local