DALLAS(KDAF)— The city of Dallas is fantastic, but a new study shows just how stable and growing the city is.

An advisor website, Smart Asset, is helping you navigate Texas’s unstable housing market by listing which cities are best and worst to buy a home. Dallas ranked #8 on the list.

According to the study, since Dallas-Plano is home to companies like AT&T and Southwest Airlines, and Irving hosts ExxonMobil, the Dallas-Plano area is very attractive for homebuyers. Over the past 25 years, home values have increased by 213% because of these big employers

Smart assets researchers said “the Lone Star State dominates. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown isn’t the only Texas metro area with a strong housing market. Five other metro areas in the Lone Star State rank among the top 10 markets for growth and stability, and 14 of the top 25. All but one of those metro areas saw above-average growth in home prices between 1998 and 2022.”

Check the list of cities with the best to worst stability and growth in the housing market: