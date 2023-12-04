EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico State Police would like to remind drivers of Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMV) of a new law passed in July 2023 regarding driving in the right lane.

According to the new state law, a truck tractor shall not be driven in the left lane of a roadway unless actively passing another vehicle. Failure to obey could result in a penalty assessment of $250 for the first and second offenses and $500 for the third offense.

The NMDOT will continue to place official signs on New Mexico Roadways to remind CMV drivers of the change as they travel through the state.

For further information, education, or questions regarding this new State Bill, contact the New Mexico Trucking Association (NMTA) at www.nmtrucking.org/contact.