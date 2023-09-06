ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has announced its special shape balloons for the upcoming 2023 fiesta. This year’s event will include 12 new shapes, adding up to 107 special shapes in total.
The 51st annual Balloon Fiesta will take place from October 7 to 15. The new special shapes are as follows:
- Baby T-Rex – United States
- Bella the Bulldog – United Kingdom
- Coocko Mag – Brazil
- Dyno – United Kingdom
- First in Flight – United States
- Jota Balloon – Brazil
- Lulu – United States
- Magic Luna – Brazil
- Milkyway – United States
- Pico – United Kingdom
- Seabed – Brazil
- Vampirella – Belgium
Alongside the new special shapes will be many favorites: Darth Vader, Airabelle, Tom Cat, and many others. This year’s Special Shape Rodeo is October 12 and October 13. For a full list of 2023’s Special Shape Rodeo balloons, click here.