New Snapchat filter makes your dog look like a Disney character

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ever wonder what your dog would look like as a Disney character?

Now you can Disney-fy your pup, according to BoredPanda. A new Snapchat filter allows users to turn their already adorable dogs into cartoon characters, with large eyes and expressive brows. If you have a sassy pup, be prepared to see even more sass with the filter.

The filter isn’t really a Disney filter — it’s simply called “Cartoon Face,” and it’s not really intended for dogs. But that hasn’t stopped folks from re-imagining their dog as cartoon versions of their furry friends.

One KTSM employee tried it on their Dachshund, Maxwell, pictured above, and the results are 100 times more adorable than we could have imagined.