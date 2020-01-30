New Santa Teresa Port Director formally sworn in

The port of entry in Santa Teresa is welcoming a new Port Director as he officially swore in and recited his oath to office at a formal change of command ceremony.

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KTSM) — The port of entry in Santa Teresa is welcoming a new Port Director as he officially swore in and recited his oath to the office at a formal change of command ceremony.



Port Director, Fernando Thome, said he’s ready in taking a new role in leadership while ensuring the security and mission of CBP.

“The port director and along with the port itself is vital to the community,” Thome shared, “We’re interconnected with staying local, local associations, federal agencies, and our international partners.”



Thome’s responsibilities as Port Director include overseeing passenger, trade, and agriculture operations.



One of his main duties is to ensure CBP’s mission of safety and security at the border, “Santa Teresa is part of this whole region in El Paso. But it’s a bigger part of economic security, border security is economic security.”



Since starting his career with CBP in 2003, Thome said he’s thankful to work with the men and women of the agency while fostering a safe Borderland for family, friends, and neighbors.

“I just want to continue to work with my partners in both international and local partners, so that we can move together because together we can make this change really happen and take Santa Teresa, keep it moving in a path of excellence,” Thome said.



Thome was Interim Port Director from January to November 2019, however, was formally sworn in during the change of command ceremony.