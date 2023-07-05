Waco, TX (FOX 44) — A new spot is open on the La Salle corridor bringing more traction to Waco’s former main road.

Its called Dulce Encanto, a Mexican restaurant already drawing a crowd.

It’s located on 301 LaSalle Avenue and its a new address for Audelia Rodriguez to take in.

“We had like two days to prep because we opened on Monday. It was so fast. I got here on Monday I wanted to cry because I was like I don’t think we’re going to make it. We’re not ready,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez came from El Salvador to Waco 20 years ago — and now owns her own restaurant, Dulce Encanto.

Not growing up in the kitchen, Rodriguez learned new skills during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“My first thing was just the birria, and then I just kept adding this stuff, getting it from TikTok and YouTube,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez sold everything out of her home and transformed her life in three years.

“I never thought I was going to be here because, you know, we all have a passion. Back then, I really didn’t care for nothing else, but just work and go home,” said Rodriguez.

The CenTex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce helped recognize Rodriguez for her work.

Its director of economic development, Eric Terrazas, says its important to uplift others.

“It speaks volumes. A lot of people would give up along the way, but I think that part of that is the drive that you find within the hard working folks that make up the Hispanic communities,” said Terrazas.

To support her five kids, Rodriguez is leaning into her potential.

“I see myself now and I’m like, I know I’m doing a lot and it gets a little bit stressful, but I know it’s going to get better,” said Rodriguez.