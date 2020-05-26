1  of  2
New recommended health protocols for Texas election officials and voters

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Secretary of State’s Office in conjunction with the Texas Department of State Health Services has released guidance on recommended health protocols for Texas election officials and voters in response to COVID-19.

According to a release, the recommended health protocols will help ensure the health and safety of all voters, election office personnel, polling place workers and poll watchers in Texas.

Individuals are encouraged to adopt additional protocols consistent with their specific needs and circumstances to help protect the health and safety of all Texans. 

To view health protocols for voters, click here.

