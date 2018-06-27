New phone scam claims victims owe money to IRS

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is urging you to use caution after a new phone scam has claimed several victims.

According to a news release, many El Paso County residents have reported receiving pre-recorded calls from someone claiming to be from the IRS.

The caller reportedly tells victims that they owe money, and would be arrested if they don't call back.

Officials say the IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text, or social media to request personal or financial information.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office IRS also does not:

Call to demand immediate payment using a specific payment method (The IRS will first mail a bill to anyone who owes taxes.

Threaten to bring in local police, immigration officers or other law-enforcement to have you arrested for not paying.

Revoke your driver’s license, business licenses, or immigration status.

Anyone who has fallen victim to this scam is asked to call the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400 and El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 915-832-4408.

For more information on how to avoid IRS scams, click HERE.