EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Neep Collective, a patio bar and food truck broke ground today in north east El Paso. The owners hope to be open by April.

Neep, meaning “North East El Paso”, and Collective, meaning a place for people to gather. This patio bar and food truck park will be a place for El Pasoans to come grab food at one of the local food trucks, grab a drink at the bar, and hang out with friends and family.

One owner, Jo Luna says they hope to have some permanent food trucks and some that will rotate. Besides, food trucks, there will be a bar that serves beer, wine, and cocktails, and will have rooftop seating.

The owners got the idea from traveling to other cities.

“We want to be able to gather, were huge outdoors, dining type people so we love going to places like Austin where you can sit outside and bring your dog and watch the live music.” Jo Luna

You can follow their journey on their website at NEEP Collective or on social media @neepcollective.

