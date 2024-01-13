EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ilumina Public Library is now offering two online learning platforms “Gale Presents: Udemy” and “ChiltonLibrary” for El Paso County residents.

According to a press release sent by El Paso County, both platforms can be accessed by visiting the Iluminia Public Library’s website here.

Gale Presents: Udemy

Connects patrons to video-based courses taught by leading experts in business, technology and more.

Users can explore thousands of continuously updated on-demand video courses that match their professional goals and personal interests.

Major course categories include cloud computing, data science, design, development, finance and accounting, human resources, IT operations, leadership and management, marketing, office productivity, personal development, project management and operations and sales.

ChiltonLibrary