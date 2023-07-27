LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas Strip resort is adding a new experience for adults that promises to take miniature golf to a whole new level.

Swingers – The crazy golf club will soon call the Mandalay Bay resort home and will open Fall of 2024. The resort announced the new spot on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.

Swingers has other locations across the U.S. including Nomad in New York City, Dupont Circle, and Navy Yard in Washington D.C.

The company’s website describes it as taking mini-golf and adding cocktails, gourmet street food, and live DJs.

All guests must be 21 years of age, and over and tickets appear to run around $26, according to the company’s website for its New York City location.