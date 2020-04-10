New Mexico’s Human Services Department to distribute enhanced SNAP payment to households

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Human Services Department will be distributing an enhanced payment of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to households that did not receive the maximum SNAP benefits during the months of March and April.

According to HSD, this additional SNAP payment is intended to provide some relief for families impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

“HSD is doing everything in its power to ensure New Mexicans will not go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Karmela Martinez, director of HSD’s Income Support Division. “These additional SNAP benefits are intended to help alleviate some of the social and economic stresses caused by the pandemic.”

People eligible for this payment include current SNAP customers who received less than the maximum SNAP benefit for the months of March and/or April. They can expect to receive this new payment along with their existing benefits beginning April 12, 2020.

SNAP benefits are determined by a household size and net income amount.

The net income amount is determined by taking the household’s gross income and subtracting allowable deductions, which include housing, utilities, childcare costs and medical expenses.

The net monthly income is then multiplied by 30% and the number that remains is subtracted from the maximum monthly allotment. The remaining amount is the total allotment for the household.

HSD says the average increase in SNAP benefits will be approximately $120 per household.