EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A New Mexico woman has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for her involvement in a scheme to purchase firearms in West Texas and Southern New Mexico and smuggle them into Mexico.

According to court documents, Carmen Gallegos, aka Carmen Salazar-Andujo, of Hobbs, New Mexico, participated in a conspiracy to buy at least 23 firearms in a two-month period and then smuggle them from the U.S. into Mexico.

Gallegos allegedly used a false address during at least three separate firearm purchases.

Gallegos was arrested at the Ysleta Port of Entry on Oct. 31, 2021, after returning from a visit to Mexico.

Investigators were able to determine that Gallegos had provided false information to a federal firearms licensee to buy firearms. They also collected evidence that she would frequently buy firearms with the intention of smuggling them into Mexico.

Gallegos admitted during her arrest that she was paid $538 for smuggling there firearms into Mexico the day before. On June 20, 2022, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to smuggle goods from the United States.

She was sentenced to 50 months in prison.