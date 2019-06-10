New Mexico woman dies after car rolls down 'steep hill' near Ski Apache

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RUIDOSO, NM (KTSM) - New Mexico State Police have identified the woman killed in a crash near Ski Apache on Sunday as Maria Arellanos, 48, of Lovington, NM.

Police say Arellanos and the driver, a 47-year old man from Florida, were traveling east on Ski Run Road at about 3 p.m. when the car crossed into the westbound lane, overcorrected, and left the roadway.

According to officials, the car then rolled down a steep hill, ejecting Arellanos. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. He is not expected to face any charges.

Police say seatbelts were not used and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.