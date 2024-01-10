EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 20-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened on Friday, December 22 at the 13300 block Gateway North and 6700 Edge of Texas, according to the El Paso Police.

Police say that at 5:41 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 the Special Traffic Investigators responded to a crash involving two vehicles at the 13300 block Gateway North and 6700 Edge of Texas.

The preliminary investigation revealed that an SUV was traveling northbound on Gateway North when a car operated by Aliyah Chaya Walker, 20, was traveling eastbound on Edge of Texas and disregarded a stop sign. Walker’s car entered into the path of the SUV causing a “T-Bone” crash, according to police.

Police say Walker was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, and on Thursday, Jan. 9, she succumbed to the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Additionally, five more people ranging from ages 10 and 27 who were in the SUV, including the driver, were injured. However, police didn’t specify the severity of their injuries or if they were taken to a local hospital.

The main contributing factor of this collision is disregarding a stop sign by Walker. This is the 81st traffic fatality of 2023, according to police.