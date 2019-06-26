New Mexico woman arrested in connection to disturbing child abuse case

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico mom is facing disturbing child abuse allegations. A warning, the details are hard to hear.

Martha Crouch and her husband Timothy were arrested in San Juan County on Monday where they lived with four of their 15 children. According to a criminal complaint, the kids reported they were kept out of school and subject to long-running physical abuse.

One daughter says her mother once beat her into having a miscarriage, and kept her on a chain for three years to make her lose weight. The kids told sheriff’s detectives Crouch would kill family pets in gruesome ways, on one occasion boiling a litter of puppies.

One of the adult children told investigators the family fled from state to state to dodge social services. CYFD says they found reports from several states including Alaska, Missouri, and Kansas.

Martha’s charges include child abuse and extreme animal cruelty. Timothy is charged with obstructing the investigation.