New Mexico to see up to 50 percent Medicaid increase

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced Monday, hospitals will receive a Medicaid rate increase of up to 50 percent with $66 million to help combat COVID-19.

This increase will continue for the duration of the national emergency.

“New Mexico Medicaid health care providers are on the front lines — carrying out heroic work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sec. David R. Scrase, M.D. “We want all those who put themselves at risk to serve our most vulnerable New Mexicans to have the additional financial support they need during this crisis.”

According to a release, the New Mexico Medical Assistance Division received approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid to provide a significant rate increase to hospitals across the state.

The Medicaid agency has pushed out $35 million in hospital payments ahead of schedule and released $46.2 million in new Medicaid payments to help nursing facilities migrate and control the spread of COVID-19 among employees and highly vulnerable residents, a release said.

“Hospitals are critical to our state’s ability to combat the coronavirus, so we are very happy to be able to implement this rate increase. However, we know there are other providers who still need financial assistance and we are committed to working diligently to navigate federal requirements to deliver

additional financial relief to our health care community,” said Nicole Comeaux, the State Medicaid Director.