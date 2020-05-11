New Mexico to see up to 50 percent Medicaid increase

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced Monday, hospitals will receive a Medicaid rate increase of up to 50 percent with $66 million to help combat COVID-19.

This increase will continue for the duration of the national emergency.

“New Mexico Medicaid health care providers are on the front lines — carrying out heroic work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sec. David R. Scrase, M.D. “We want all those who put themselves at risk to serve our most vulnerable New Mexicans to have the additional financial support they need during this crisis.”

According to a release, the New Mexico Medical Assistance Division received approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid to provide a significant rate increase to hospitals across the state.

“New Mexico Medicaid health care providers are on the front lines — carrying out heroic work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sec. David R. Scrase, M.D. “We want all those who put themselves at risk to serve our most vulnerable New Mexicans to have the additional financial support they need during this crisis.”

The Medicaid agency has pushed out $35 million in hospital payments ahead of schedule and released $46.2 million in new Medicaid payments to help nursing facilities migrate and control the spread of COVID-19 among employees and highly vulnerable residents, a release said.

“Hospitals are critical to our state’s ability to combat the coronavirus, so we are very happy to be able to implement this rate increase. However, we know there are other providers who still need financial assistance and we are committed to working diligently to navigate federal requirements to deliver
additional financial relief to our health care community,” said Nicole Comeaux, the State Medicaid Director.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Newsfeed Now for May 11, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 11, 2020"

First time in 48 years husband unable to see wife on mothers day

Thumbnail for the video titled "First time in 48 years husband unable to see wife on mothers day"

Legislative Budget Board member Mary González looks into funding challenges caused by COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legislative Budget Board member Mary González looks into funding challenges caused by COVID-19"

State of Texas: The long term impact of COVID-19 on colleges, jobs and groceries

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of Texas: The long term impact of COVID-19 on colleges, jobs and groceries"

Reinstating rules could add hurdle to claim unemployment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reinstating rules could add hurdle to claim unemployment"

COVID-19 outbreaks hit Texas meatpacking plants

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 outbreaks hit Texas meatpacking plants"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz