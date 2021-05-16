New Mexico taxes due Monday, Texas still has till middle of June

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Taxes are due for New Mexico residents on Monday.

However, Texas residents still have until June 15 to file as the deadline was extended due to the winter storm that hit the state.

In the Borderland, the different tax deadlines can be confusing. Las Cruces tax preparer Logan Gaughan says he has customers who live in Texas and work in New Mexico and vice versa.

“We have a lot of clients who live in El Paso but they work here and they have to file a New Mexico return. So they still have to have that return filed by May 17th even though Texas, the IRS gave the state of Texas until June 15th to file,’ said Gaughan.

Gaughn telling KTSM 9 News once you do file, you may notice your return takes longer than normal to come. Saying he has been seeing a lot of delays where it used to take 4 to 6 weeks for his clients to get returns, now it’s taking on average 6 to 8.

“It’s definitely worse this year, last year we were getting some delays but this year we’re seeing people who are taking 12 weeks to get their refunds,” said Gaughan.

While it’s taking longer, Gaughn says people who didn’t receive their first or second stimulus check are getting recovery rebate credit.

If you haven’t filed your taxes in New Mexico yet, Gaughan says it’s not to late saying most tax prepares can get taxes filed in a day using e filing.

