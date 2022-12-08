LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State University announced on Thursday that it had partnered with the Rodey Law Firm to conduct an external, third-party investigation into the events surrounding the shooting that occurred in Albuquerque on Nov. 19.

Rodey Law Firm is based in New Mexico; the review of those events, involving Mike Peake and others, will be separate from the legal investigation currently being led by New Mexico State Police.

The school says the review will also examine the university’s response in the days following the shooting. Once it is done, the university will publicly release an executive summary of the report.

“We will be incredibly transparent during this process,” said NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu. “We owe that to our community and to everyone associated with our university. The firm selected will be encouraged to review any public documents regarding this case and be fully empowered to speak with any NMSU employees, students or other individuals necessary to ensure we fully understand the facts.”

Continued Arvizu, ““If there is anything we should have done differently, this report will let us know. In the last day, we have received a number of new questions regarding this case. Unfortunately, some of what’s been reported in the media is information NMSU has not been provided,” Arvizu said. “To be fair to all involved, it’s important to have a more detailed understanding of what has occurred.”