EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico State Police will host a second gun buyback event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 6 in Albuquerque, Farmington, Las Cruces and Española.

The event will take place at the following locations:

Albuquerque: at the Expo New Mexico located at 300 San Pedro, Gate 8 off Louisiana Blvd.

Farmington: at the Harriet B Simmons Office located at 101 W Animas.

Las Cruces: at the First Baptist Church located at 4201 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd.

Española: at the Española Annex Building located at 1101 Industrial Park Rd.

The NM State Police says that people may anonymously hand in unwanted guns and receive Visa gift cards in return; $100 Visa gift card for handguns, $200 Visa gift card for rifles and shotguns. Guns may be functional or non-functional.

No questions will be asked about who owns the guns or where they came from. Buybacks are intended to prevent unwanted or unneeded guns from causing harm or being used to commit acts of violence, according to the NM State Police.

“We are providing people a resource to turn in unwanted guns; helping law enforcement combat violent crimes where guns are used and aiding in the reduction of accidental deaths and suicides. By holding responsible voluntary gun disposal events like this, we can all help make New Mexico safer,” said Troy Weisler, chief of the New Mexico State Police.