EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – State Police are investigating an off-duty officer’s death after they found him dead inside is home in Santa Rosa.

According to New Mexico State Police, on Monday evening officers went to his home to conduct a welfare check after he failed to report to work on Monday and found 24-year-old Omar Carrasco dead who was an El Paso native.

Officials say his body did not have any obvious signs of foul play and are waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death.



Officer Carrasco graduated from the New Mexico State Police 99th Recruit School on June 10, 2022. Upon graduation, he was assigned to the Uniform Bureau in Santa Rosa.

He is survived by many family members including his father, grandmother, and brother, as well as his brothers and sisters of the New Mexico State Police.

