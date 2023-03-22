EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police increased their patrol presence during St. Patrick’s Day and Spring Break for the Combined Accident Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) operation.

New Mexico police introduced more patrols on the roads on Saturday, March 11 through Sunday, March 19 due to an increase of drivers. The C.A.R.E operation resulted in New Mexico State Police officers “issuing over 4,400 traffic citations (245 citations were for lack of seat belt usage) and arresting 49 drunk drivers statewide”, according to New Mexico State Police.

Officers also investigated a total of 150 crashed, with four being fatal. “The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau issued 134 commercial vehicle citations and conducted over 170 commercial vehicle inspections”, according to New Mexico police.