EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With Christmas just three days away, the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is encouraging drivers to make safety a top priority this holiday season.

As part of the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative, NMSP will be increasing patrols beginning Friday, December 23rd, through Monday, December 26th. Law enforcement will be looking for drivers who violate the law, including those who are speeding, driving impaired, failing to wear a seat belt, texting, and driving, and driving without insurance, among other traffic violations.

“Make safety a top priority, obey all traffic laws, don’t drive impaired, put down your phones while you’re behind the wheel, and look out for each other.” ” said Tim Johnson, Chief of the New Mexico State Police

Tips from New Mexico State Police to stay safe on the roads:

Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.

Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol. Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law. Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas, or construction zones.

, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas, or construction zones. Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. New Mexico law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Also, if you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it, so you can keep your eyes on the road.

while driving, including the use of mobile devices. New Mexico law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Also, if you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it, so you can keep your eyes on the road. Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

— allow plenty of time to reach your destination. Monitor weather and road conditions tune into local weather broadcasts to check the latest weather conditions.

For road conditions and closures in New Mexico, click here.

