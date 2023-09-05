EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police cracked down on speeders, drunk drivers and other unsafe motorists during a special operation over the long Labor Day weekend.

During a Combined Accident Reduction Effort or C.A.R.E., New Mexico State Police issued more than 2,500 traffic citations across the state.

Of those tickets, 149 were for people not using their seat belts. New Mexico State Police also arrested 36 impaired drivers statewide, according to a news release the agency sent out.

Officers also investigated a total of 47 crashes, with two being fatal. The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau issued 226 commercial vehicle citations and conducted 560 commercial vehicle inspections.

“The goal of the traffic initiative is to increase motorist safety and reduce the number of crashes through a strong law enforcement presence,” according to a news release that was sent out.

NM State Police said they increased its patrols during the initiative during the busy Labor Day holiday weekend from Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4.

“The safety of motorists is a top priority of the New Mexico State Police and officers will continue holiday travel operations throughout the year. We encourage the public to drive safely and obey all laws while traveling the motorways of New Mexico,” the press release said.