EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State Parks Division of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) will be having a series of fun family events and opportunities for everyone to get outdoors and enjoy state parks across the Land of Enchantment.

New Mexico State Parks

This Black Friday, state parks want you to skip the shopping lines and visit any New Mexico State Park for free. The $5 day-use entrance fee will be waived at all 35 state parks statewide on Friday, Nov. 25.

Elephant Butte Lake State Park has an event coming next month. The 27th Annual Holiday Luminaria Beach Walk and Floating Lights Parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You might be able to even get a selfie with Santa.

For information on individual parks and amenities go to our website at https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/. Campsite reservations can be made through Reserve America. For all event details visit the Event Calendar www.emnrd.nm.gov/SPD/.