LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – In the fall of 2021, Conference USA was on thin ice.

Nine teams departed the league in a matter of weeks, leaving just five teams remaining from a once-proud conference. On Nov. 5, 2021, CUSA got a much-needed life-line.

That afternoon, the league announced the addition of four new teams: New Mexico State, Jacksonville State, Liberty and Sam Houston would join in the summer of 2023 to help see CUSA into the future.

The future has arrived; at midnight on July 1, 2023, New Mexico State and its three new league opponents joined Conference USA, alongside incumbent members Florida International, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, UTEP and Western Kentucky. Dallas Baptist also comes aboard as a baseball-only school and Kennesaw State will join in 2024 as an all-sports member.

It’s a day that has been in the making for almost two years, but the excitement is palpable in Las Cruces and around the league.

“It’s a big deal. It’s been over 10 years since we’ve been in an FBS conference with everyone,” said NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia. “2012 was the last year we were in the old WAC. It’s a big deal for the entire department and its definitely a milestone, so everyone is excited about it.”

When the WAC’s football league disintegrated, the Aggies went to the Sun Belt Conference for football, while staying in the WAC for all other sports. But in 2017, the Sun Belt effectively kicked NMSU out of the league when it went to a more regional set-up.

The Aggies wandered the college football desert for five years as an FBS Independent from 2018-2022, so landing in CUSA is huge for NMSU after voicing a desire to find an all-sports FBS conference for years.

Second-year head football coach Jerry Kill has said multiple times since he was hired that he wouldn’t have taken the job at NMSU if the Aggies hadn’t secured a spot in CUSA.

“It puts you in the game and I want to be in the game, our players want to be in the game. We want a chance to win a conference championship, you want to do those things,” Kill said.

Moving into one of the 10 FBS football conferences also means a massive boost in revenue thanks to the College Football Playoff. Last year, NMSU garnered only the academic portion of the CFP revenue, which typically comes out to around $300,000.

Conference USA received $17 million in College Football Playoff revenue last year to be distributed among its members. Hypothetically, if the league receives that same amount of money moving forward, NMSU would get a project $1.8 to $2 million in CFP revenue.

“The money to be shared is exponentially higher than the rest of the conferences, so it puts you in a separate category of 10 schools,” Moccia said. “We’re in an elite position now and everyone recognizes that.”

Additionally, CUSA’s new five-year television rights deal with ESPN and CBS Sports Network will bring in an estimated $800,000 per year for each member institution. It will also give schools in the league, including UTEP, the ability to better-showcase their entire athletic department to a wider audience.

The league’s entire October slate of football games will be played in the middle of the week to allow for national television broadcasts and streaming services will air every game in every CUSA sport.

Moccia told KTSM that NMSU has been making plans to accommodate the new league travel, all of which will be to the east, mainly in the eastern time zone. They’ve also made a bevy of facility upgrades, including new football locker rooms, to the seats at Aggie Memorial Stadium and the addition of a new sports performance center available to be used by all athletes.

$3.3 million in renovations are coming to the Pan American Center as well, Moccia said, after the school added luxury suites before the 2022-23 season.

Joining Conference USA will add a new wrinkle to the Battle of I-10 rivalry series between NMSU and UTEP. 1961 – 62 years – was the last time the Aggies and Miners were in a conference together, the old Border Athletic Conference.

To me, maybe the coolest part of new #CUSA is that UTEP/New Mexico State will finally be in the same conference again for the first time since the Border Athletic Conference fell apart over 60 years ago. Wild that 2 schools so close haven’t been in the same league for that long. https://t.co/nfyyNuEUf6 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 30, 2023

They still played twice a year, every year and will continue to do that as conference rivals in CUSA.

“It’s a shame that universities that are this close together haven’t been in a similar league since the 1960s. I’m really excited about it,” UTEP athletic director Jim Senter said. “It’ll add some additional emphasis to the games we play with New Mexico State, it’ll juice up our rivalries. Hopefully they’ll be excited to play the UTEP Miners and have more on the line when we compete.”

Moccia echoed his counterpart’s sentiments.

“It’s not just going to be about bragging rights, it’ll be about our standings in the conference. That’s something we haven’t had for 60 years,” Moccia said. “The games will now mean a little bit more because it could perhaps determine conference championships.”

NMSU had a lot of success in the WAC over the last 18 years, as every sport except men’s cross country won a conference championship during that timeframe.

The men’s basketball team – the crown jewel of the athletic department – has fallen on hard times and scandals in the last years, but new head coach Jason Hooten will now look to have the Aggies competitive in year one in the new league.

“It’s going to be a tough league, I know the travel is going to be tough. But it’s a balanced league, you’ll play everyone twice. We’re just excited about joining it,” Hooten said. It’s very organized and we’re all going to be happy about being in the new conference.”

NMSU has also hired a new head baseball coach to lead them into CUSA. It won’t be easy; Dallas Baptist, Louisiana Tech and Sam Houston have all seen a lot of NCAA Tournament success recently.

Enter new NMSU coach Jake Angier, who comes to Las Cruces from the University of Oregon, where he was the Ducks pitching coach. He’s ready for the challenge that awaits the Aggies in CUSA.

“We should be able to recruit really good players in this conference. We’ll travel all across the south and there’s a real appetite for college baseball in the south,” Angier said. “To be a part of a conference where you’ll be able to provide players that experience, that’s all you can ask for as a coach. It makes recruiting easier.”

Heading into Conference USA will add to the competition level NMSU sees on a regular basis, without question. But Moccia thinks it will be good for the entire athletic department. The added revenue and exposure will be worth it.

“We’re going to be challenged and the only way to grow as a student-athlete or an administrator is to be challenged. I think that’s the way to raise your game up a little bit and all of our sports will see that with the new league,” Moccia said.