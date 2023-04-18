EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Technology Student Association (NM TSA) announced the winners of this year’s hybrid NM TSA conference on Tuesday, April 18.

The conference was held on Friday, March 31 to Monday, April 1 at New Mexico State University.

More than 120 students from different middle schools and high schools competed in the conference and showcased their projects and leadership skills. The students competed in more than 35 different science, technology, engineering and math competitions, according to the release sent by NMSU.

Cloudcroft High School was named this year’s state champion.

Schools in attendance were Chaparral High School, Santa Teresa High School, Cliff High School, Cloudcroft Middle, Los Lunas High School and many more.

The university says the student organization provides schools in the region with more than 73 intra-curricular career-based projects and a virtual leadership curriculum.

The university adds that student members complete standards-based experiential projects to build the necessary skills and knowledge to compete at the annual state leadership conference.

The university adds the competitions range from many different “career clusters” such as audio and visual technology, marketing, education, health sciences, engineering and information technology.

Schools interested in working with the NM TSA program can visit https://nmtsa.com for more information.

The following are the high school state winners of their respective categories:

The following are the middle school winners of their respective categories: