EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The executive staff of the Otero County Processing Center and the prison, as well as on-site ICE staff, welcomed New Mexico State Senators Ron Griggs and Bill Burt who visited and toured the facility on Thursday.

Otero I and Otero II’s executive staff, alongside ICE staff and Sergio Molina, Sr. VP of Business Development and Administration at MTC briefed both senators prior to the tour.

Left to right: NM Senator Bill Burt, NM Senator Ron Griggs, Warden Dora Castro, Sergio Molina, Sr. VP of Business Development and Administration at MTC.

Library access is offered to our residents; here you see the group hearing from Warden Castro talk about the different opportunities available.

The group visited the intake area where officers explained the process of receiving residents or preparing them for their departure.

Sen. Griggs and Sen. Burt had the opportunity to walk the administration and housing areas of the facility and meet with staff to see the daily operations of the facility.

The tour started with the intake area where officers explained the process of receiving residents or preparing them for their departure. They met with on-site medical personnel and heard of the different medical screenings each resident goes through upon arrival.

The next stop was the housing building where they visited the library, the barbershop, laundry services and recreation gyms which are available to the men and women who are housed in the facility.

While visiting the housing building, the senators were able to interact with the men and women of two resident dorm. They heard from residents about their journeys from their home countries to the United States border, and why they chose to make the journey. Although there were many who answered, the answers were almost the same, fleeing their home countries for safer and better opportunities.

“It was a pleasure having Senator Griggs and Senator Burt visit us at the Otero County Processing Center and have them see what great things are available for those men and women under our care,” Warden Dora Castro said. “It felt good to hear their compliments of how clean and well-run our facility is and the treatment they saw from our staff it’s a confirmation that we are doing things right.”