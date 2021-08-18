New Mexico reports 878 new COVID cases, 46 in Dona Ana County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A total of 878 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday by New Mexico State Health Officials.

46 of those new cases were reported in Dona Ana County.

Four COVID-19 deaths were also reported by New Mexico Health Officials. The deaths include a woman in her 40s from Bernalillo County, a man in his 50s from Curry County, a woman in her 80s from Otero County who had underlying health conditions, and a man in his 90s from Quay County.

Health officials report that there are currently 353 people hospitalized for COVID-19 throughout New Mexico. However, officials add that some people from out of state are hospitalized in New Mexico hospitals.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

UTEP faculty members concerned students returning to class without masks

"Open the borders, allows us to provide the resources," county judge says

Judge leery of Juarez vaccination claims

City of El Paso schedules mask hearing

Enforcement of El Paso mask mandate

Surviving horses recover at ranch

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link