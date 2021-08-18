New Mexico reports 878 new COVID cases, 46 in Dona Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A total of 878 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday by New Mexico State Health Officials.

46 of those new cases were reported in Dona Ana County.

Four COVID-19 deaths were also reported by New Mexico Health Officials. The deaths include a woman in her 40s from Bernalillo County, a man in his 50s from Curry County, a woman in her 80s from Otero County who had underlying health conditions, and a man in his 90s from Quay County.

Health officials report that there are currently 353 people hospitalized for COVID-19 throughout New Mexico. However, officials add that some people from out of state are hospitalized in New Mexico hospitals.

