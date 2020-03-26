New Mexico reports 136 positive cases of COVID-19

1  of  2
by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 24 additional positive COVID-19 cases, Thursday.

The most recent cases according to the state Department of Health are:

Seven new cases in Bernalillo County:

  • A female in her 20s
  • A female in her 30s
  • A male in his 40s
  • A male in his 50s
  • Three males in their 60s

One new case in Chaves County:

  • ​A female in her 50s

Three new cases in Doña Ana County:

  • ​Three males in their 20s

Two new cases in Sandoval County:

  • A female in her 60s
  • A male in his 70s

Six new cases in San Juan County:

  • A female in her teens
  • A female in her 30s
  • A male in his 30s
  • A female in her 40s
  • A female in her 50s
  • A male in his 60s​​

Five new cases in Santa Fe County:

  • A male in his 30s
  • Two females in their 40s
  • A male in his 40s
  • A female in her 60s

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in New Mexico remains at one.

As of today, there are 13 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 136 positive tests for COVID-19:

  • Bernalillo County: 55
  • Cibola County: 1
  • Chaves County: 4
  • Curry County: 1
  • Doña Ana County: 16
  • Eddy County: 1
  • Lea County: 1
  • McKinley County: 3
  • Rio Arriba County: 2
  • Sandoval County: 10
  • San Juan County: 14
  • San Miguel County: 1
  • Santa Fe County: 22
  • ​​Socorro County: 2
  • Taos County: 3

