New Mexico reports 136 positive cases of COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 24 additional positive COVID-19 cases, Thursday.
The most recent cases according to the state Department of Health are:
Seven new cases in Bernalillo County:
- A female in her 20s
- A female in her 30s
- A male in his 40s
- A male in his 50s
- Three males in their 60s
One new case in Chaves County:
- A female in her 50s
Three new cases in Doña Ana County:
- Three males in their 20s
Two new cases in Sandoval County:
- A female in her 60s
- A male in his 70s
Six new cases in San Juan County:
- A female in her teens
- A female in her 30s
- A male in his 30s
- A female in her 40s
- A female in her 50s
- A male in his 60s
Five new cases in Santa Fe County:
- A male in his 30s
- Two females in their 40s
- A male in his 40s
- A female in her 60s
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in New Mexico remains at one.
As of today, there are 13 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 136 positive tests for COVID-19:
- Bernalillo County: 55
- Cibola County: 1
- Chaves County: 4
- Curry County: 1
- Doña Ana County: 16
- Eddy County: 1
- Lea County: 1
- McKinley County: 3
- Rio Arriba County: 2
- Sandoval County: 10
- San Juan County: 14
- San Miguel County: 1
- Santa Fe County: 22
- Socorro County: 2
- Taos County: 3