New Mexico reports 136 positive cases of COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 24 additional positive COVID-19 cases, Thursday.

The most recent cases according to the state Department of Health are:

Seven new cases in Bernalillo County:

A female in her 20s

A female in her 30s

A male in his 40s

A male in his 50s

Three males in their 60s

One new case in Chaves County:

​A female in her 50s

Three new cases in Doña Ana County:

​Three males in their 20s

Two new cases in Sandoval County:

A female in her 60s

A male in his 70s

Six new cases in San Juan County:

A female in her teens

A female in her 30s

A male in his 30s

A female in her 40s

A female in her 50s

A male in his 60s​​

Five new cases in Santa Fe County:

A male in his 30s

Two females in their 40s

A male in his 40s

A female in her 60s

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in New Mexico remains at one.

As of today, there are 13 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 136 positive tests for COVID-19: