New Mexico reports 104 additional COVID-19 cases; 3 from Doña Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials have identified at least one positive COVID-19 case at Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces.

The facility later confirmed that one caregiver tested positive and was sent home immediately.

“We are currently testing all residents and caregivers and will continue to maintain the most proactive approach possible to protect our employees and our residents,” a statement from the facility said. “All of our current results have come back with negative results. Fortunately, we currently do not have any confirmed cases of Covid-19 among our residents at Grace Village, and there are no symptomatic residents or caregivers currently at our facility.”

This comes as Dona Ana County reported three new cases on Friday. The Haciendas of Grace Village facility is the first assisted living center in the area to report a case.

Officials on Friday announced 104 additional COVID-19 cases and 8 additional deaths.

As of today, there are 3,513 total COVID-19 cases in New Mexico and 131 related deaths.

According to a release and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

21 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

11 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Doña Ana County

37 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

16 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

2 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Friday also reported eight additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

According to a release, there are currently 159 individuals hospitalized and as of today, 785 New Mexicans have recovered from COVID-19.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing: