New Mexico reporting over one-hundred new cases, totaling 1,091 plus 2 more deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials have announced 106 additional positive cases for COVID-19.

Officials have also reported two additional deaths bringing the total number to 19.

According to a release, and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

38 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

2 new cases in Luna County

29 new cases in McKinley County

17 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

3 new cases in Valencia County

The two reported deaths involved:

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

According to a release, the Department of Health has identified positive COVID-19 cases in residents and/or staff at the following congregant living facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Manzano del Sol in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Lifecare Farmington in Farmington

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

As of today, 75 individuals are hospitalized, and 235 COVID-19 cases have reportedly recovered.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).