New Mexico reporting over one-hundred new cases, totaling 1,091 plus 2 more deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials have announced 106 additional positive cases for COVID-19.
Officials have also reported two additional deaths bringing the total number to 19.
According to a release, and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 38 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 29 new cases in McKinley County
- 17 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in Sandoval County
- 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 3 new cases in Valencia County
The two reported deaths involved:
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
According to a release, the Department of Health has identified positive COVID-19 cases in residents and/or staff at the following congregant living facilities:
- Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
- Aztec Health Care in Aztec
- Beehive Homes in Farmington
- Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Manzano del Sol in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena in Albuquerque
- Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe
- Lifecare Farmington in Farmington
- Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque
As of today, 75 individuals are hospitalized, and 235 COVID-19 cases have reportedly recovered.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).