New Mexico records 713 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths to virus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health reported 713 additional COVID-19 cases and 7 additional deaths to the virus on Wednesday.



The most recent cases included 51 in Doña Ana County.



Of the newly reported deaths, 3 patients were from Doña Ana County.

– A male in his 40s from Dona Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

– A male in his 90s from Dona Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

– A male in his 70s from Dona Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of New Mexico resident deaths related to COVID-19 is now 4,437. Health officials stated that COVID-related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.



Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 216,494 COVID-19 cases. Doña Ana County sits at 25,870 cases total.

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

As of Wednesday, August 11 , there are 258 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.



As of today, there are 197,868 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.



