New Mexico Public Education Department reviewing latest CDC recommendations

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The first day of school for Las Cruces Public School students is Monday, August 9, and August 10 for kindergarten students.

As the CDC has revised mask requirements in schools, Las Cruces Public Schools received an update from the New Mexico Public Education Department.

“The New Mexico Public Education Department’s guidance included in the COVID-19 Response Toolkit we issued (Monday) stands for now as we review the latest recommendations from the CDC with our public health colleagues,” said the New Mexico Secretary of Education Ryan Stewart in an updated statement.

LCPS Superintendent Ralph Ramos said in a press release on Monday that he reviewed the 26-page document and said the district will be ready.

As for the guidance from the state in reference to masks in schools, elementary students and staff will need to wear masks inside. Those students and staff in middle school and high school who have been fully vaccinated will not need to wear masks.

