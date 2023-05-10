EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A student in Roswell received a social media message Wednesday, stating that an attack on a school was “imminent”, according to the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in New Mexico.

DHSEM says the message was received by students in other school districts across the state adding that law enforcement presence has been increased in response to the threat.

DHSEM is currently “coordinating information from local law enforcement and the FBI who are investigating the cause of the threats but currently, they are not considered credible,” according to a press release sent out by the department.

No further information has been released at this time. KTSM 9 News is working on gathering more information.