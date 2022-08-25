SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from her office, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and is isolating in accordance with state and CDC guidance.

Lujan Grisham’s office noted that she would continue her official schedule remotely, and she released a statement in the wake of the positive test.

“I am very grateful to be experiencing only mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted against COVID-19. Per medical guidance, I have also started a course of the antiviral Paxlovid. I am thankful for the support of my family and staff and will continue my work on behalf of New Mexicans while working remotely.” said Lujan Grisham, “I encourage all New Mexicans who have yet to be vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19 to do so – you can schedule shots at cv.nmhealth.org.”

The governor’s office noted that this is the first time she has tested positive for COVID-19 and previously tested negative on Wednesday. Those who qualified as ‘close contacts’ with the governor have been notified.