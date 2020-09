FILE – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state during a news conference in the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will host a remote news conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on New Mexico’s COVID-19 response, the state’s rapid response efforts and the 2020 Census.

The news conference will be streamed live at 2:30 p.m. on the governor’s Facebook page.

A simultaneous interpretation of the news conference in Spanish will be streamed live on YouTube​.