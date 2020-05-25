New Mexico governor blocks plans to reopen drive-in theater

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham puts on her face mask when not speaking during an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state during a news conference in the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool)

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (Las Vegas Optic) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has blocked the reopening of a popular northern New Mexico drive-in movie theater.

The Las Vegas Optic reports the governor’s office halted a plan to reopen the Fort Union Drive-In Movie Theater amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

City leaders said they had the support of state leaders. But Lujan Grisham’s office told the San Miguel County Emergency Management Department the day before the scheduled reopening and said they didn’t have permission.

Health officials say the state has nearly 7,000 coronavirus cases and more than 300 COVID-19 deaths. 

