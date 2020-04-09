New Mexico getting close to the thousands for COVID-19 positive cases; 5 in Doña Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials have announced an additional 124 positive tests for COVID-19, as well as one more death related to COVID-19.

The new total for COVID-19 positive cases in New Mexico is now 989.

According to a release, and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

45 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

1 new case in Curry County

5 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

13 new cases in McKinley County

9 new cases in San Juan County

31 new cases in Sandoval County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

3 new cases in Valencia County

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 is now 17.

The most recent death was reported as a female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident at the La Vida Llena long-term care facility in Albuquerque, a release said.

County totals remain subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

As of today, there are 73 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, and 217 cases have recovered, a release said.

The Department of Health has detected community spread in Bernalillo, Doña Ana, McKinley, Otero, Sandoval, San Juan, and Santa Fe counties and is investigating cases with no known exposure.

According to a release, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety, and welfare.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).