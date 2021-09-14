New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs to attend New Mexico State Fair this year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs (NMDCA) invites the public to this year’s State Fair.

The fair will take place on Thursday, September 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Mexico State Fair Grounds, while the museums will be located on Heritage Avenue.

The event is hosted by Wonders on Wheels Mobile Museum (WOW) and New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science (NMMNHS) at this year’s State Fair. You can find both museums on Heritage Avenue inside the fairgrounds. The exhibit is curated by the Museum of International Folk Art.

NMMNHS will offer visitors the chance to guess the size of the Earth’s moon and compare their feet to those of fossilized footprints of dinosaurs from Clayton, New Mexico. In addition, some of the museum’s education collection will be on display and there will be take-home handouts and worksheets.

