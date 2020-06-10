New Mexico COVID-19 update: 27 new cases reported in Doña Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico officials announced 147 new cases Wednesday afternoon. Of those, 27 were in Dona Ana County.
That brings the totals in the Borderland area to:
- Residents in Dona Ana County: 615
- Residents in Otero County: 28
- Federal inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility: 273
- Federal inmates at the Otero County Processing Center: 92
- State inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility: 222
The state of New Mexico now has 9,250 cases with 410 fatal cases.
According to a release, the Department of Health on Wednesday also reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50 from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
“As of today, there are 3,806 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health,” the release said.