New Mexico COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico state health officials announced 109 more COVID-19 positive cases and one death.

New Mexico COVID-19 positive cases are now at 794.

According to a release and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

42 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

5 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Grant County

11 new cases in McKinley County

24 new cases in San Juan County

18 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

24 residents, and 23 staff members from the La Vida Llena long-term care facility are within the 109 new COVID-19 positive cases.

Community spread has been identified in San Felipe Pueblo and Zia Pueblo, the New Mexico Department of Health officials said.

According to a release, a male in his 30s from Bernalillo County died Monday, April 6. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

The number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 is now 13.

As of today, 51 individuals are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, a release said.

So far, the Department of Health has detected community spread in Bernalillo, Doña Ana, McKinley, Otero, Sandoval, San Juan, and Santa Fe counties and is investigating cases with no known exposure.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).