New Mexico COVID-19 case counts 10 times higher than one month ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In New Mexico, COVID-19 cases are rising with the case count 10 times higher than one month ago.

According to the New Mexico Department of Public Health Website, 68 percent of people in Doña Ana County have been vaccinated for COVID-19. However, state health officials said they are predicting hospital staffing shortages in the coming weeks.

“First it was PPE and then it was ventilators and then it was ICU beds and then a little later it was general beds that were pretty tight. And now predicting the future a little bit but I’m pretty sure I’m right about this. It’s nurses it’s absolutely nurses,” said Dr. Scarse said the NMDOH Acting Secretary.

Health officials added that vaccinated individuals can still get the virus but said the vaccine is still effective and can keep people out of the hospital.

“I hope people will think about those around them and if they get infected and then they are the person that then transmits to others there going to keep us in the same situation,” said Dr. Christine Ross the State Epidemiologist.

Dr. Ross added that cases are rising in New Mexico within all age groups.

“The question of is Delta worse among kids… as compared to adults I don’t think we have evidence that would support that,” said Ross.

State health officials are applauding universities for requiring vaccination of students or regular testing. However, there have been talks of fake vaccine cards on the market.

“A fake vaccine card does infer on you fake immunity of covid which will not reduce your risk of hospitalization or death,” said Scarse.

“I am fully vaccinated but if someone’s telling me they’re vaccinated and they’re not and they pass it on to me because they’re more likely to get the variant than me,” said New Mexico State University Student Angelina Essick.

New Mexico Health Officials said the Delta variant can be passed to twice as many people as the original COVID-19 strain. The state is using a color-coded graph to show all New Mexico Counties’ levels of community transmission with substantial or high transmission levels, with Doña Ana County being in orange meaning the county is at substantial risk.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.